    156th CES trains with Disaster Relief Beddown System [Image 37 of 37]

    156th CES trains with Disaster Relief Beddown System

    CAROLINA, PR, PUERTO RICO

    08.13.2021

    Photo by Master Sgt. Caycee Watson 

    156th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Godwin Rivera, a water and fuel systems maintenance specialist with the 156th Civil Engineer Squadron, Puerto Rico Air National Guard, assembles a reverse osmosis water purification unit during Disaster Relief Beddown System equipment training at Muñiz Air National Guard Base, Aug. 13, 2021. The PRANG has two DRBS kits that 156th CES Airmen maintain. Each DRBS contains tents, equipment and a ROWPU to support response personnel during disaster relief. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Caycee Watson)

    Date Taken: 08.13.2021
    Date Posted: 08.28.2021 12:56
    Location: CAROLINA, PR, PR
    This work, 156th CES trains with Disaster Relief Beddown System [Image 37 of 37], by MSgt Caycee Watson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    156th CES trains with Disaster Relief Beddown System
    CES
    Prime BEEF
    PRANG
    DRBS

