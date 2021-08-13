156th CES trains with Disaster Relief Beddown System

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Godwin Rivera, a water and fuel systems maintenance specialist with the 156th Civil Engineer Squadron, Puerto Rico Air National Guard, assembles a reverse osmosis water purification unit during Disaster Relief Beddown System equipment training at Muñiz Air National Guard Base, Aug. 13, 2021. The PRANG has two DRBS kits that 156th CES Airmen maintain. Each DRBS contains tents, equipment and a ROWPU to support response personnel during disaster relief. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Caycee Watson)

