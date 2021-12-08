Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    156th CES trains with Disaster Relief Beddown System [Image 27 of 37]

    156th CES trains with Disaster Relief Beddown System

    CAROLINA, PR, PUERTO RICO

    08.12.2021

    Photo by Master Sgt. Caycee Watson 

    156th Wing

    U.S. Airmen with the 156th Civil Engineer Squadron, Puerto Rico Air National Guard, work to connect the heating, ventilation and air conditioning systems to Disaster Relief Beddown System tents at Muñiz Air National Guard Base, Aug. 12, 2021, for training and inventory requirements. The PRANG has two DRBS kits that 156th CES Airmen maintain. Each DRBS contains tents, equipment and a reverse osmosis water purification unit to support response personnel during disaster relief. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Caycee Watson)

