156th CES trains with Disaster Relief Beddown System

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Juan Diaz Santa, right, and Airman Abdiel Matias, heating, ventilation and air conditioning technicians with the 156th Civil Engineer Squadron, Puerto Rico Air National Guard, assembles HVAC systems for Disaster Relief Beddown System tents at Muñiz Air National Guard Base, Aug. 12, 2021, to meet training and inventory requirements. The PRANG has two DRBS kits that 156th CES Airmen maintain. Each DRBS contains tents, equipment and a reverse osmosis water purification unit to support response personnel during disaster relief. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Caycee Watson)

