    210826-N-WP865-1390 [Image 16 of 16]

    210826-N-WP865-1390

    ARABIAN GULF

    08.26.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Brenton Poyser 

    USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7)

    210826-N-WP865-1390
    ARABIAN GULF (Aug. 26, 2021) Sailors assigned to Assault Craft Unit (ACU) 4 approach the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7) aboard Landing Craft, Air Cushion (LCAC) 55 during LCAC operations, Aug. 26. Iwo Jima is is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and the Pacific through the western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Brenton Poyser)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.26.2021
    Date Posted: 08.28.2021 04:27
    Photo ID: 6808033
    VIRIN: 210826-N-WP865-1390
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 4.06 MB
    Location: ARABIAN GULF
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 210826-N-WP865-1390 [Image 16 of 16], by PO2 Brenton Poyser, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Iwo Jima
    24th MEU
    PHIBRON-4
    Amphibious Squadron 4
    LHD-7
    IWOARG

