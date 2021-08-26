210826-N-WP865-1390

ARABIAN GULF (Aug. 26, 2021) Sailors assigned to Assault Craft Unit (ACU) 4 approach the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7) aboard Landing Craft, Air Cushion (LCAC) 55 during LCAC operations, Aug. 26. Iwo Jima is is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and the Pacific through the western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Brenton Poyser)

Date Taken: 08.26.2021 Location: ARABIAN GULF