210826-N-WP865-1373

KUWAIT (Aug. 26, 2021) Sailors assigned to Assault Craft Unit (ACU) 4 and Marines from the 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) secure secure cargo aboard Landing Craft, Air Cushion (LCAC) 55 during LCAC operations, Aug. 26. ACU-4 is currently embarked aboard the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7). Iwo Jima is is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and the Pacific through the western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Brenton Poyser)

