25th Infantry Division Lightning Academy FRIES/SPIES Master Course

Pilots assigned to the Marines Light Attack Helicopter Squadron 367 (HMLA-367), support the Fast Rope Insertion/Extraction System and Special Patrol Insertion/Extraction System (FRIES/SPIES) Master course on August 26, 2021, at Schofield Barracks, Hawaii. Throughout this course, these students were taught how to rig, inspect and deploy Soldiers fast-roping 20ft above ground, or suspended 100ft below the helicopter while 200ft above the ground. With these skills, the FRIES/SPIES Masters can deploy soldiers anywhere in the combat zone no matter how treacherous the terrain may be. (U.S. Army photo by MSG Lekendrick Stallworth)

