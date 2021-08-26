Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    25th Infantry Division Lightning Academy FRIES/SPIES Master Course [Image 3 of 8]

    25th Infantry Division Lightning Academy FRIES/SPIES Master Course

    SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HI, UNITED STATES

    08.26.2021

    Photo by Master Sgt. lekendrick stallworth 

    25th Infantry Division   

    Pilots assigned to the Marines Light Attack Helicopter Squadron 367 (HMLA-367), support the Fast Rope Insertion/Extraction System and Special Patrol Insertion/Extraction System (FRIES/SPIES) Master course on August 26, 2021, at Schofield Barracks, Hawaii. Throughout this course, these students were taught how to rig, inspect and deploy Soldiers fast-roping 20ft above ground, or suspended 100ft below the helicopter while 200ft above the ground. With these skills, the FRIES/SPIES Masters can deploy soldiers anywhere in the combat zone no matter how treacherous the terrain may be. (U.S. Army photo by MSG Lekendrick Stallworth)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.26.2021
    Date Posted: 08.28.2021 02:01
    Photo ID: 6807965
    VIRIN: 210826-A-NO077-343
    Resolution: 1920x1280
    Size: 504.31 KB
    Location: SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HI, US 
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 25th Infantry Division Lightning Academy FRIES/SPIES Master Course [Image 8 of 8], by MSG lekendrick stallworth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    25th Infantry Division Lightning Academy FRIES/SPIES Master Course
    25th Infantry Division Lightning Academy FRIES/SPIES Master Course
    25th Infantry Division Lightning Academy FRIES/SPIES Master Course
    25th Infantry Division Lightning Academy FRIES/SPIES Master Course
    25th Infantry Division Lightning Academy FRIES/SPIES Master Course
    25th Infantry Division Lightning Academy FRIES/SPIES Master Course
    25th Infantry Division Lightning Academy FRIES/SPIES Master Course
    25th Infantry Division Lightning Academy FRIES/SPIES Master Course

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    DOD
    USMC
    AUSA
    Lightning Academy
    FRIES/SPIES

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT