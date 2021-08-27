USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Flight Operations

210827-N-DW158-1102 ARABIAN SEA (Aug. 27, 2021) – Sailors standby for the launch of an F/A-18E Super Hornet fighter jet, attached to the “Dambusters” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 195, on the flight deck of aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) in the Arabian Sea, Aug. 27. Ronald Reagan is the flagship for Carrier Strike Group 5 and is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and the Pacific through the western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Gray Gibson)

