39th Airlift Squadron flies training sortie with Royal Australian Air Force Aviators

U.S. Air Force Capt. Brenden Bone, a C-130J Super Hercules pilot assigned to the 39th Airlift Squadron, Dyess Air Force Base, Texas, flies a training sortie during RED FLAG-Alaska 21-3 over the Joint Pacific Alaska Range Complex, Alaska, Aug. 25, 2021. This exercise provides unique opportunities to integrate various forces into joint and multilateral training from simulated forward operating bases. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Andrew Britten)

Date Taken: 08.25.2021