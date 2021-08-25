39th Airlift Squadron flies training sortie with Royal Australian Air Force Aviators

U.S. Airmen fly a training sortie with Royal Australian Air Force Aviators in a U.S. Air Force C-130J Super Hercules during RED FLAG-Alaska 21-3 over the Joint Pacific Alaska Range Complex, Alaska, Aug. 25, 2021. RF-A 21-3 is a Pacific Air Forces-sponsored exercise designed to provide realistic training in a simulated combat environment. A series of commander-directed field training exercises provide joint offensive counter-air, interdiction, close air support, and large force employment training. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Andrew Britten)

