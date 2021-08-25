Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    39th Airlift Squadron flies training sortie with Royal Australian Air Force Aviators [Image 2 of 5]

    39th Airlift Squadron flies training sortie with Royal Australian Air Force Aviators

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, UNITED STATES

    08.25.2021

    Photo by Airman Andrew Britten 

    Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson Public Affairs   

    U.S. Airmen fly a training sortie with Royal Australian Air Force Aviators in a U.S. Air Force C-130J Super Hercules during RED FLAG-Alaska 21-3 over the Joint Pacific Alaska Range Complex, Alaska, Aug. 25, 2021. RF-A 21-3 is a Pacific Air Forces-sponsored exercise designed to provide realistic training in a simulated combat environment. A series of commander-directed field training exercises provide joint offensive counter-air, interdiction, close air support, and large force employment training. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Andrew Britten)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.25.2021
    Date Posted: 08.27.2021 18:49
    Photo ID: 6807608
    VIRIN: 210825-F-KB004-1223
    Resolution: 8098x5504
    Size: 24.45 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 39th Airlift Squadron flies training sortie with Royal Australian Air Force Aviators [Image 5 of 5], by Amn Andrew Britten, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    39th Airlift Squadron flies training sortie with Royal Australian Air Force Aviators
    39th Airlift Squadron flies training sortie with Royal Australian Air Force Aviators
    39th Airlift Squadron flies training sortie with Royal Australian Air Force Aviators
    39th Airlift Squadron flies training sortie with Royal Australian Air Force Aviators
    39th Airlift Squadron flies training sortie with Royal Australian Air Force Aviators

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Red Flag-Alaska
    RedFlag
    FreeandOpenIndoPacific
    ReadyAF
    Red Flag-Alaska 21-3

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT