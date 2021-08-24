Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    39th Airlift Squadron flies rainy training sortie RF-A 21-3 [Image 8 of 8]

    39th Airlift Squadron flies rainy training sortie RF-A 21-3

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, UNITED STATES

    08.24.2021

    Photo by Airman Andrew Britten 

    Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson Public Affairs   

    U.S. Air Force Maj. Chris Conley a C-130J Super Hercules pilot assigned to the 39th Airlift Squadron, Dyess Air Force Base, Texas, flies a training sortie with 1st Lt. Jordan Paecht, a C-130J Super Hercules pilot also assigned to the 39th Airlift Squadron at Dyess AFB, Texas, during RED FLAG-Alaska 21-3 over the Joint Pacific Alaska Range Complex, Alaska, Aug. 24, 2021. RF-A exercises are focused on improving the combat readiness of U.S. and allied forces, and providing training for units preparing for air and space expeditionary force taskings. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Andrew Britten)

    Date Taken: 08.24.2021
    Date Posted: 08.27.2021 17:28
    Photo ID: 6807556
    VIRIN: 210824-F-KB004-1289
    Resolution: 7717x4828
    Size: 21.4 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 39th Airlift Squadron flies rainy training sortie RF-A 21-3 [Image 8 of 8], by Amn Andrew Britten, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Red Flag-Alaska
    RedFlag
    FreeandOpenIndoPacific
    ReadyAF
    Red Flag-Alaska 21-3

