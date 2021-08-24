39th Airlift Squadron flies rainy training sortie RF-A 21-3

U.S. Air Force Maj. Chris Conley a C-130J Super Hercules pilot assigned to the 39th Airlift Squadron, Dyess Air Force Base, Texas, flies a training sortie with 1st Lt. Jordan Paecht, a C-130J Super Hercules pilot also assigned to the 39th Airlift Squadron at Dyess AFB, Texas, during RED FLAG-Alaska 21-3 over the Joint Pacific Alaska Range Complex, Alaska, Aug. 24, 2021. RF-A exercises are focused on improving the combat readiness of U.S. and allied forces, and providing training for units preparing for air and space expeditionary force taskings. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Andrew Britten)

