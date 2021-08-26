U.S. Air Force Capt. Logan Collier, a 39th Airlift Squadron C-130J Super Hercules pilot from Dyess Air Force Base, Texas, flies during a RED FLAG-Alaska 21-3 sortie over the Joint Pacific Alaska Range Complex, Aug. 26, 2021. RF-A 21-3 is a Pacific Air Forces-sponsored exercise designed to provide realistic training in a simulated combat environment. A series of commander-directed field training exercises provide joint offensive counter-air, interdiction, close air support, and large force employment training. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Patrick Sullivan)
|Date Taken:
|08.26.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.27.2021 17:14
|Photo ID:
|6807456
|VIRIN:
|210826-F-UN330-1011
|Resolution:
|7952x5304
|Size:
|34.78 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 39th Airlift Squadron conducts training sortie during RED FLAG-Alaska [Image 13 of 13], by A1C Patrick Sullivan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT