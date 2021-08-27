Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Defense Officials Brief Reporters on Afghanistan [Image 6 of 6]

    Defense Officials Brief Reporters on Afghanistan

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    08.27.2021

    Photo by Lisa Ferdinando     

    Office of the Secretary of Defense Public Affairs   

    Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby and Air Force Gen. Glen D. VanHerck, commander, U.S. Northern Command and North American Aerospace Defense Command (virtual participation), brief the media in the Pentagon Briefing Room, Washington, D.C., Aug. 27, 2021. (DoD photo by Lisa Ferdinando)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.27.2021
    Date Posted: 08.27.2021 16:45
    Photo ID: 6807455
    VIRIN: 210827-D-BN624-2201
    Resolution: 5576x3710
    Size: 10.82 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Defense Officials Brief Reporters on Afghanistan [Image 6 of 6], by Lisa Ferdinando, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Defense Officials Brief Reporters on Afghanistan
    Defense Officials Brief Reporters on Afghanistan
    Defense Officials Brief Reporters on Afghanistan
    Defense Officials Brief Reporters on Afghanistan
    Defense Officials Brief Reporters on Afghanistan
    Defense Officials Brief Reporters on Afghanistan

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    press briefing
    Pentagon
    NORTHCOM
    Afghanistan
    John Kirby

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT