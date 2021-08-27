Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby and Air Force Gen. Glen D. VanHerck, commander, U.S. Northern Command and North American Aerospace Defense Command (virtual participation), brief the media in the Pentagon Briefing Room, Washington, D.C., Aug. 27, 2021. (DoD photo by Lisa Ferdinando)
|Date Taken:
|08.27.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.27.2021 16:45
|Photo ID:
|6807455
|VIRIN:
|210827-D-BN624-2201
|Resolution:
|5576x3710
|Size:
|10.82 MB
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DC, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Defense Officials Brief Reporters on Afghanistan [Image 6 of 6], by Lisa Ferdinando, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT