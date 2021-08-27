Date Taken: 08.27.2021 Date Posted: 08.27.2021 16:45 Photo ID: 6807455 VIRIN: 210827-D-BN624-2201 Resolution: 5576x3710 Size: 10.82 MB Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US

Web Views: 3 Downloads: 1

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Defense Officials Brief Reporters on Afghanistan [Image 6 of 6], by Lisa Ferdinando, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.