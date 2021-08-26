Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    39th Airlift Squadron conducts training sortie during RED FLAG-Alaska [Image 12 of 13]

    39th Airlift Squadron conducts training sortie during RED FLAG-Alaska

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, UNITED STATES

    08.26.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Patrick Sullivan 

    Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson Public Affairs   

    U.S. Air Force Capt. Logan Collier, a 39th Airlift Squadron C-130J Super Hercules pilot from Dyess Air Force Base, Texas, brings the aircraft in for a landing as Staff Sgt. Nolan Brandt, a 39th Airlift Squadron C-130J Super Hercules instructor loadmaster from Dyess Air Force Base, Texas, looks on during a RED FLAG-Alaska 21-3 sortie over the Joint Pacific Alaska Range Complex, Aug. 26, 2021. RF-A 21-3 is a Pacific Air Forces-sponsored exercise designed to provide realistic training in a simulated combat environment. A series of commander-directed field training exercises provide joint offensive counter-air, interdiction, close air support, and large force employment training. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Patrick Sullivan)

    Date Taken: 08.26.2021
    Date Posted: 08.27.2021 17:14
    Photo ID: 6807454
    VIRIN: 210826-F-UN330-1013
    Resolution: 7040x4696
    Size: 28.6 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 39th Airlift Squadron conducts training sortie during RED FLAG-Alaska [Image 13 of 13], by A1C Patrick Sullivan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

