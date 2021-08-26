U.S. Air Force Capt. Logan Collier, a 39th Airlift Squadron C-130J Super Hercules pilot from Dyess Air Force Base, Texas, brings the aircraft in for a landing as Staff Sgt. Nolan Brandt, a 39th Airlift Squadron C-130J Super Hercules instructor loadmaster from Dyess Air Force Base, Texas, looks on during a RED FLAG-Alaska 21-3 sortie over the Joint Pacific Alaska Range Complex, Aug. 26, 2021. RF-A 21-3 is a Pacific Air Forces-sponsored exercise designed to provide realistic training in a simulated combat environment. A series of commander-directed field training exercises provide joint offensive counter-air, interdiction, close air support, and large force employment training. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Patrick Sullivan)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.26.2021 Date Posted: 08.27.2021 17:14 Photo ID: 6807454 VIRIN: 210826-F-UN330-1013 Resolution: 7040x4696 Size: 28.6 MB Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 39th Airlift Squadron conducts training sortie during RED FLAG-Alaska [Image 13 of 13], by A1C Patrick Sullivan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.