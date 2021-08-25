Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Evacuation at Hamid Karzai International Airport [Image 8 of 10]

    Evacuation at Hamid Karzai International Airport

    KABUL, AFGHANISTAN

    08.25.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Central Command Public Affairs   

    An Afghan man hands his child to a British Paratrooper assigned to 2nd Battalion, Parachute Regiment while a member of 1st Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division conducts security at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, August 26, 2021. The 82nd Abn. Div. continues to help facilitate the safe evacuation of U.S. citizens, Special Immigrant Visa applicants, and other at-risk Afghans out of Afghanistan as quickly and safely as possible. (U.S. Army courtesy photo)

    Date Taken: 08.25.2021
    Date Posted: 08.27.2021 15:46
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Evacuation at Hamid Karzai International Airport [Image 10 of 10], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    82nd Airborne Division
    Noncombatant Evacuation Operation
    XVIII Airborne Corps
    NEO
    Afghanevacuation

