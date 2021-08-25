Evacuation at Hamid Karzai International Airport

An Afghan man hands his child to a British Paratrooper assigned to 2nd Battalion, Parachute Regiment while a member of 1st Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division conducts security at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, August 26, 2021. The 82nd Abn. Div. continues to help facilitate the safe evacuation of U.S. citizens, Special Immigrant Visa applicants, and other at-risk Afghans out of Afghanistan as quickly and safely as possible. (U.S. Army courtesy photo)

Date Taken: 08.25.2021 Date Posted: 08.27.2021 Location: KABUL, AF