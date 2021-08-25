Evacuation at Hamid Karzai International Airport

A Paratrooper assigned to the 1st Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division conducts security as the Division continues to help facilitate the safe evacuation of U.S. citizens, Special Immigrant Visa applicants, and other at-risk Afghans out of Afghanistan as quickly and safely as possible from Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Aug 26, 2021. (U.S. Army courtesy photo)

