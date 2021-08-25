Command Sgt. Maj. David Pitt, the 82nd Airborne Division's senior enlisted leader, speaks with Paratroopers at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul Afghanistan, August 25, 2021. The 82nd Abn. Div. continues to help facilitate the safe evacuation of U.S. citizens, Special Immigrant Visa applicants, and other at-risk Afghans out of Afghanistan as quickly and safely as possible.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.25.2021 Date Posted: 08.27.2021 15:46 Photo ID: 6807261 VIRIN: 210825-A-UV471-204 Resolution: 5093x3638 Size: 4.26 MB Location: KABUL, AF Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Evacuation at Hamid Karzai International Airport [Image 10 of 10], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.