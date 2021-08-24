Paratroopers assigned to 1st Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division receive a shift change brief before assuming control of a checkpoint at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, August 25, 2021. The 82nd Abn. Div. continues to help facilitate the safe evacuation of U.S. citizens, Special Immigrant Visa applicants, and other at-risk Afghans out of Afghanistan as quickly and safely as possible. (U.S. Army courtesy photo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.24.2021 Date Posted: 08.27.2021 15:46 Photo ID: 6807256 VIRIN: 210825-A-UV471-201 Resolution: 4869x3478 Size: 4.41 MB Location: KABUL, AF Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Evacuation at Hamid Karzai International Airport [Image 10 of 10], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.