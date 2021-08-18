Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Resiliency in the RTI: Warrant Officer Candidate Pushes Through [Image 1 of 2]

    Resiliency in the RTI: Warrant Officer Candidate Pushes Through

    LITTLE FALLS, MN, UNITED STATES

    08.18.2021

    Photo by Sgt. Mahsima Alkamooneh 

    Camp Ripley Training Center

    WOC Thomas Wright poses for a photo near the Training and Community Center, August 18, 2021. Earlier this spring, the 175th Regional Training Institute at Camp Ripley began its annual Warrant Officer Candidate School (WOCS). (Minnesota National Guard Photo By Sgt. Mahsima Alkamooneh)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.18.2021
    Date Posted: 08.27.2021 15:26
    Photo ID: 6807253
    VIRIN: 210818-A-DY230-288
    Resolution: 2736x1824
    Size: 1.43 MB
    Location: LITTLE FALLS, MN, US 
    Hometown: ST. PAUL, MN, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Resiliency in the RTI: Warrant Officer Candidate Pushes Through [Image 2 of 2], by SGT Mahsima Alkamooneh, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Resiliency in the RTI: Warrant Officer Candidate Pushes Through
    Resiliency in the RTI: Warrant Officer Candidate Pushes Through

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Resiliency in the RTI: Warrant Officer Candidate Pushes Through

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Leadership
    Resiliency
    Minnesota National Guard
    175th Regional Training Institute
    Warrant Officer Candidate School

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT