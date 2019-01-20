U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to 1-227 Attack Reconnaissance Battalion, 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division, Fort Hood, Texas, conduct maintenance on an AH-64 Apache during Decisive Action Rotation 19-03 at the National Training Center, Fort Irwin, Calif., Jan. 20, 2019. Decisive Action Rotations at the NTC ensure Army Brigade Combat Teams remain versatile, responsive, and consistently available for current and future contingencies. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Kamryn Guthrie, Operations Group, National Training Center)

