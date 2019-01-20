Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    19-03 [Image 3 of 3]

    19-03

    FORT IRWIN, CA, UNITED STATES

    01.20.2019

    Photo by Spc. Kamryn Guthrie 

    Fort Irwin Operations Group

    U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to 1-227 Attack Reconnaissance Battalion, 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division, Fort Hood, Texas, conduct maintenance on an AH-64 Apache during Decisive Action Rotation 19-03 at the National Training Center, Fort Irwin, Calif., Jan. 20, 2019. Decisive Action Rotations at the NTC ensure Army Brigade Combat Teams remain versatile, responsive, and consistently available for current and future contingencies. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Kamryn Guthrie, Operations Group, National Training Center)

    Date Taken: 01.20.2019
    Date Posted: 08.27.2021 15:19
    Photo ID: 6807252
    VIRIN: 190120-A-ZE935-1020
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 1.69 MB
    Location: FORT IRWIN, CA, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    Fort Hood
    Fort Irwin
    NTC
    M270
    3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team
    19-03

