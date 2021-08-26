U.S. Navy Culinary Specialist 2nd Class Michael Lancour, from Little Chute, Wisconsin, assigned to the aircraft carrier USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74), swaps out one of the vegetable container’s during the special Women’s Equality Day meal onboard the floating accommodation facility, in Newport News, Virginia, Aug. 26, 2021. John C. Stennis is in Newport News Shipyard working alongside NNS, NAVSEA and contractors conducting Refueling and Complex Overhaul as part of the mission to deliver the warship back in the fight, on time and on budget, to resume its duty of defending the United States. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Julia Johnson)

