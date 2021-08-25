Hospital Corpsman 1st class Paris Blackmon, right, from Hayward, California, assigned to the aircraft carrier USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74), performs a reflex test on Aviation Ordnanceman Airman Cole Smith, from Loveland, Colorado, on the floating accommodation facility, in Newport News, Virginia, Aug. 25, 2021. John C. Stennis is in Newport News Shipyard working alongside NNS, NAVSEA and contractors conducting Refueling and Complex Overhaul as part of the mission to deliver the warship back in the fight, on time and on budget, to resume its duty of defending the United States. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Daniel Tillie)

