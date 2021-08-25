University of New Haven Cyber Experts Award Connecticut Civilian Medal of Merit

Major Gen. Francis Evon presents the Connecticut Civilian Medal of Merit to Ms. Liberty Page in Hartford, Connecticut on Aug. 25, 2021. Ms. Page earned the award for her contributions towards creating Project IRONCLAD at the University of New Haven for members of the Military Department.
|08.25.2021
|08.27.2021 09:38
|6806491
|210825-Z-JL441-0027
|5568x3712
|7.99 MB
|HARTFORD, CT, US
|0
|0
