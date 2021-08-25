Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    University of New Haven Cyber Experts Award Connecticut Civilian Medal of Merit [Image 2 of 3]

    University of New Haven Cyber Experts Award Connecticut Civilian Medal of Merit

    HARTFORD, CT, UNITED STATES

    08.25.2021

    Photo by Capt. David Pytlik 

    Connecticut National Guard Public Affairs Office

    Major Gen. Francis Evon presents the Connecticut Civilian Medal of Merit to Ms. Liberty Page in Hartford, Connecticut on Aug. 25, 2021. Ms. Page earned the award for her contributions towards creating Project IRONCLAD at the University of New Haven for members of the Military Department.

    Date Taken: 08.25.2021
    Date Posted: 08.27.2021 09:38
    HARTFORD, CT, US 
    Connecticut
    Cyber
    National Guard

