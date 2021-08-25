University of New Haven Cyber Experts Award Connecticut Civilian Medal of Merit

Major Gen. Francis Evon and leadership of the Connecticut Military Department cyber team present Civilian Medals of Merit to Dr. Ibrahim Baggili and Ms. Liberty Page in Hartford, Connecticut on Aug. 25, 2021. The state awards were earned for contributions towards creating Project IRONCLAD at the University of New Haven for members of the Military Department.

