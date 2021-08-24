U.S. Soldiers with the 82nd Airborne Division escort evacuees to buses for onward movement during an evacuation at Hamid Karzai International Airport, Kabul, Afghanistan, Aug. 25. U.S. service members are assisting the Department of State with a non-combatant evacuation operation (NEO) in Afghanistan. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Staff Sgt. Victor Mancilla)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.24.2021 Date Posted: 08.27.2021 09:34 Photo ID: 6806486 VIRIN: 210825-M-AU949-0233 Resolution: 4191x2794 Size: 7.15 MB Location: KABUL, AF Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Evacuation at Hamid Karzai International Airport [Image 17 of 17], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.