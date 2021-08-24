A U.S. Marine with the 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) gives a child a chem light to play with during an evacuation at Hamid Karzai International Airport, Kabul, Afghanistan, Aug. 25. U.S. service members are assisting the Department of State with a non-combatant evacuation operation (NEO) in Afghanistan. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Staff Sgt. Victor Mancilla)
|Date Taken:
|08.24.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.27.2021 09:34
|Photo ID:
|6806485
|VIRIN:
|210825-M-AU949-0230
|Resolution:
|3829x2553
|Size:
|7.66 MB
|Location:
|KABUL, AF
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
