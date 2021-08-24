Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Evacuation at Hamid Karzai International Airport

    Evacuation at Hamid Karzai International Airport

    KABUL, AFGHANISTAN

    08.24.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Central Command Public Affairs   

    A U.S. Marine with the 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) gives a child a chem light to play with during an evacuation at Hamid Karzai International Airport, Kabul, Afghanistan, Aug. 25. U.S. service members are assisting the Department of State with a non-combatant evacuation operation (NEO) in Afghanistan. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Staff Sgt. Victor Mancilla) 

    Date Taken: 08.24.2021
    Date Posted: 08.27.2021 09:34
    Photo ID: 6806485
    VIRIN: 210825-M-AU949-0230
    Resolution: 3829x2553
    Size: 7.66 MB
    Location: KABUL, AF 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Evacuation at Hamid Karzai International Airport [Image 17 of 17], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    CENTCOM
    afghanevacuation
    JTF-CR

