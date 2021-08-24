A U.S. Marine with Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Force - Crisis Response - Central Command, gives candy to children during an evacuation at Hamid Karzai International Airport, Kabul, Afghanistan, Aug. 24. U.S. service members are assisting the Department of State with a Non-combatant Evacuation Operation (NEO) in Afghanistan. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Nicholas Guevara)

