A U.S. Marine provides security assistance during an evacuation at Hamid Karzai International Airport, Kabul, Afghanistan, Aug. 24. U.S. service members and coalition forces are assisting the Department of State with a non-combatant evacuation operation (NEO) in Afghanistan. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Staff Sgt. Victor Mancilla)
|Date Taken:
|08.24.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.27.2021 09:35
|Photo ID:
|6806477
|VIRIN:
|210824-M-AU949-0219
|Resolution:
|2482x3723
|Size:
|1.77 MB
|Location:
|KABUL, AF
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Evacuation at Hamid Karzai International Airport [Image 17 of 17], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
