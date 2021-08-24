U.S. Marine Brig. Gen. Farrell J. Sullivan, the commander of the Naval Amphibious Task Force 51/5th Marine Expeditionary Brigade, speaks to a service member of the Italian coalition force during an evacuation at Hamid Karzai International Airport, Kabul, Afghanistan, Aug. 24. U.S. service members and coalition forces are assisting the Department of State with a non-combatant evacuation operation (NEO) in Afghanistan. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Staff Sgt. Victor Mancilla)
