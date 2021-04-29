Staff Sgt. Carlson's Promotion

U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Caleb Carlson, fire direction control section chief, Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion, 1-181 Field Artillery Battalion, 30th Troop Command, promoted on Camp Arifjan, Kuwait, April 22. Carlson's commitment to excellence, strong work ethic, dedication, and reliability are significant assets to our unit. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Kyle Burks)

