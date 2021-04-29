Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Staff Sgt. Carlson's Promotion

    KUWAIT

    04.29.2021

    Photo by Sgt. Kyle Burks 

    1-181 Field Artillery Regiment

    U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Caleb Carlson, fire direction control section chief, Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion, 1-181 Field Artillery Battalion, 30th Troop Command, promoted on Camp Arifjan, Kuwait, April 22. Carlson's commitment to excellence, strong work ethic, dedication, and reliability are significant assets to our unit. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Kyle Burks)

    TAGS

    HIMARS
    Field Artillery
    Tennessee Army National Guard
    Chattanooga
    118th MPAD
    1-181 FAR

