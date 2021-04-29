U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Caleb Carlson, fire direction control section chief, Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion, 1-181 Field Artillery Battalion, 30th Troop Command, promoted on Camp Arifjan, Kuwait, April 22. Carlson's commitment to excellence, strong work ethic, dedication, and reliability are significant assets to our unit. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Kyle Burks)
|Date Taken:
|04.29.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.27.2021 04:19
|Photo ID:
|6806254
|VIRIN:
|210429-A-CZ403-1394
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|9.19 MB
|Location:
|KW
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Staff Sgt. Carlson's Promotion, by SGT Kyle Burks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
