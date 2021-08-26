NATO nations celebrate Women's Equality Day with community basketball game

Women from the U.S. Army, Royal Air Force, and Royal Canadian Air Force came together as the joint NATO team "TorNATOs" to compete in a community basketball game with the female U16 team from Laguna Athletic Constanta on August 26, 2021 in Constanta, Romania. The game was an opportunity for the NATO nations to build community relations as we work to support our host nation and the neighboring communities.

