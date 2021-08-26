Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NATO nations celebrate Women's Equality Day with community basketball game [Image 2 of 6]

    NATO nations celebrate Women's Equality Day with community basketball game

    CONSTANTA, ROMANIA

    08.26.2021

    Photo by Spc. Jameson Harris 

    22nd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    Women from the U.S. Army, Royal Air Force, and Royal Canadian Air Force came together as the joint NATO team "TorNATOs" to compete in a community basketball game with the female U16 team from Laguna Athletic Constanta on August 26, 2021 in Constanta, Romania. The game was an opportunity for the NATO nations to build community relations as we work to support our host nation and the neighboring communities.

    NATO
    Basketball
    Women's Equality Day
    Physical Fitness
    Community Outreach
    StrongerTogether

