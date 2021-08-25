Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SOCAFRICA service members visit Camp Lemonnier

    CAMP LEMONNIER, DJIBOUTI, DJIBOUTI

    08.25.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Andrew Kobialka 

    Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa

    U.S. joint service members with Special Operations Command Africa (SOCAFRICA), headquartered in Stuttgart-Mohringen, Germany, visit Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, Aug. 25, 2021. SOCAFRICA's primary responsibility is to exercise operational control over theater-assigned or allocated Air Force, Army, Marine, or Navy special operations forces conducting operations, exercises, and theater security cooperation in the USAFRICOM area of responsibility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Andrew Kobialka)

    Date Taken: 08.25.2021
    Date Posted: 08.27.2021 03:57
    Location: CAMP LEMONNIER, DJIBOUTI, DJ
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SOCAFRICA service members visit Camp Lemonnier, by SrA Andrew Kobialka, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa
    camp Lemonnier
    portrait
    Special Operations Command Africa

