SOCAFRICA service members visit Camp Lemonnier

U.S. joint service members with Special Operations Command Africa (SOCAFRICA), headquartered in Stuttgart-Mohringen, Germany, visit Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, Aug. 25, 2021. SOCAFRICA's primary responsibility is to exercise operational control over theater-assigned or allocated Air Force, Army, Marine, or Navy special operations forces conducting operations, exercises, and theater security cooperation in the USAFRICOM area of responsibility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Andrew Kobialka)

