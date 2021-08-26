USS O'Kane (DDG 77) Conducts Replenishment-at-Sea

210826-N-MR124-1189 SOUTH CHINA SEA (Aug. 26, 2021) Boatswain’s Mate 1st Class Samuel Lippincott, from Aliquippa, Pennsylvania, guides a cargo transfer aboard Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS O’Kane (DDG 77) during a replenishment-at-sea with Henry J. Kaiser-class underway replenishment oiler USNS Tippecanoe (T-AO 199). O’Kane is deployed supporting Commander, Task Force (CTF) 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Elisha Smith)
|Date Taken:
|08.26.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.27.2021 02:56
|Photo ID:
|6806215
|VIRIN:
|210826-N-MR124-1189
|Resolution:
|3549x2353
|Size:
|1.23 MB
|Location:
|SOUTH CHINA SEA
|Hometown:
|ALIQUIPPA, PA, US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
