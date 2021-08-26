Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS O'Kane (DDG 77) Conducts Replenishment-at-Sea [Image 3 of 8]

    USS O'Kane (DDG 77) Conducts Replenishment-at-Sea

    SOUTH CHINA SEA

    08.26.2021

    Photo by Seaman Elisha Smith 

    Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron 15

    210826-N-MR124-1091 SOUTH CHINA SEA (Aug. 26, 2021) Sailors aboard Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS O’Kane (DDG 77) hold tension on a line during a replenishment-at-sea with Henry J. Kaiser-class underway replenishment oiler USNS Tippecanoe (T-AO 199). O’Kane is deployed supporting Commander, Task Force (CTF) 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Elisha Smith)

    Date Taken: 08.26.2021
    Date Posted: 08.27.2021 02:56
    Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA
    This work, USS O'Kane (DDG 77) Conducts Replenishment-at-Sea [Image 8 of 8], by SN Elisha Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Ras
    USS O’Kane
    DDG 77
    Deployment
    CTF71

