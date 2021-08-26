USS O'Kane (DDG 77) Conducts Replenishment-at-Sea

210826-N-MR124-1038 SOUTH CHINA SEA (Aug. 26, 2021) Gunner’s Mate 3rd Class Yahir Aguirre, from Laredo, Texas, fires a shot line from Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS O’Kane (DDG 77) to Henry J. Kaiser-class underway replenishment oiler USNS Tippecanoe (T-AO 199) during a replenishment-at-sea. O’Kane is deployed supporting Commander, Task Force (CTF) 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Elisha Smith)

Date Taken: 08.26.2021 Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA