    USS O'Kane (DDG 77) Conducts Replenishment-at-Sea [Image 2 of 8]

    USS O'Kane (DDG 77) Conducts Replenishment-at-Sea

    SOUTH CHINA SEA

    08.26.2021

    Photo by Seaman Elisha Smith 

    Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron 15

    210826-N-MR124-1038 SOUTH CHINA SEA (Aug. 26, 2021) Gunner’s Mate 3rd Class Yahir Aguirre, from Laredo, Texas, fires a shot line from Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS O’Kane (DDG 77) to Henry J. Kaiser-class underway replenishment oiler USNS Tippecanoe (T-AO 199) during a replenishment-at-sea. O’Kane is deployed supporting Commander, Task Force (CTF) 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Elisha Smith)

    IMAGE INFO

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

