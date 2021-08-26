Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    GHWB Conducts Flight Deck Operations

    ATLANTIC OCEAN

    08.26.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Steven Edgar 

    USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77)

    210826-N-LX838-1073 ATLANTIC OCEAN (Aug. 26, 2021) Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) 1st Class Stephen Vaiza, the flight deck leading petty officer assigned to Air Department on the aircraft carrier USS George H. W. Bush (CVN 77), from Socorro, New Mexico, signals to an MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter assigned to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 5, the first aircraft to land on the flight deck since GHWB entered its maintenance period. The ship is operating in the Atlantic Ocean in support of naval operations to maintain maritime stability and security in order to ensure access, deter aggression and defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Steven Edgar)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.26.2021
    Date Posted: 08.27.2021 00:32
    Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN
    Hometown: SOCORRO, NM, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, GHWB Conducts Flight Deck Operations [Image 8 of 8], by PO2 Steven Edgar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

