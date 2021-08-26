Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Alaska Army National Guard Soldier reflects on her 9/11 experience

    Alaska Army National Guard Soldier reflects on her 9/11 experience

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, UNITED STATES

    08.26.2021

    Photo by Edward Eagerton 

    Alaska National Guard Public Affairs   

    Master Sgt. Melissa Branch, the Alaska Army National Guard state religious affairs noncommissioned officer, poses for a photo at the Alaska National Guard Armory on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Aug. 26, 2021. Branch, who was serving in the Marine Corps at the time when 9/11 happened, was stationed at the Navy Annex building next to the Pentagon in Washington, and was there when the American Airlines Flight 77 struck the Pentagon during the terrorist attack that sparked a 20-year-long war. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Edward Eagerton)

    Date Taken: 08.26.2021
    Date Posted: 08.26.2021 20:52
    Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US 
    Alaska Army National Guard Soldier reflects on her 9/11 experience

    9/11
    Alaska National Guard
    Alaska Army National Guard
    religious affairs
    AKNG
    AKARNG

