    Mrs. Jill Cone

    WI, UNITED STATES

    07.30.2021

    Photo by Sgt. Bradley Parrish 

    11th Armored Cavalry Regiment

    Mrs. Jill Cone in front of a bookshelf with some of her late husband’s memorabilia. (U.S. Army photograph by Sgt. Bradley Parrish, 11th ACR Public Affairs Office).

    Date Taken: 07.30.2021
    Date Posted: 08.26.2021 20:01
    Photo ID: 6805868
    VIRIN: 210730-A-JY260-1014
    Resolution: 3308x4328
    Size: 1.95 MB
    Location: WI, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Mrs. Jill Cone, by SGT Bradley Parrish, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Opening of General Robert W. Cone Heritage Center at Fort Irwin, Calif.

    General Robert W. Cone

