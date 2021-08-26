Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pentagon Spokesman, CENTCOM Commander Brief Reporters [Image 4 of 7]

    Pentagon Spokesman, CENTCOM Commander Brief Reporters

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    08.26.2021

    Photo by Lisa Ferdinando     

    Office of the Secretary of Defense Public Affairs   

    Pentagon Press Secretary John F. Kirby and Marine Corps Gen. Kenneth F. McKenzie Jr., commander, U.S. Central Command (virtual participation), brief the media in the Pentagon Briefing Room, Washington, D.C., Aug. 26, 2021. (DoD photo by Lisa Ferdinando)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.26.2021
    Date Posted: 08.26.2021 16:50
    Photo ID: 6805789
    VIRIN: 210826-D-BN624-0021
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 12.84 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pentagon Spokesman, CENTCOM Commander Brief Reporters [Image 7 of 7], by Lisa Ferdinando, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    CENTCOM
    Pentagon
    Afghanistan
    John Kirby

