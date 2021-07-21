Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Marines 3D print a rocket headcap for mine-clearing missions

    QUANTICO, VA, UNITED STATES

    07.21.2021

    Photo by Tonya Smith 

    Marine Corps Systems Command

    CWO2 Justin Trejo, a project officer with the Program Manager for Ammunition at Marine Corps Systems Command, displays a 3D-printed headcap for a rocket motor used to employ a M58 Mine Clearing Line Charge, July 21 at Marine Corps Base Quantico, Virginia. MCSC successfully developed and tested the headcap to support the Marine Corps’ mine-clearing missions. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Tonya Smith)

