CWO2 Justin Trejo, a project officer with the Program Manager for Ammunition at Marine Corps Systems Command, displays a 3D-printed headcap for a rocket motor used to employ a M58 Mine Clearing Line Charge, July 21 at Marine Corps Base Quantico, Virginia. MCSC successfully developed and tested the headcap to support the Marine Corps’ mine-clearing missions. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Tonya Smith)
|07.21.2021
|08.26.2021 13:50
|6805316
|210721-M-WG581-7938
|5760x3240
|4.32 MB
|QUANTICO, VA, US
|0
|0
This work, Marines 3D print a rocket headcap for mine-clearing missions, by Tonya Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Marines 3D print a rocket headcap for mine-clearing missions
