Marines 3D print a rocket headcap for mine-clearing missions

CWO2 Justin Trejo, a project officer with the Program Manager for Ammunition at Marine Corps Systems Command, displays a 3D-printed headcap for a rocket motor used to employ a M58 Mine Clearing Line Charge, July 21 at Marine Corps Base Quantico, Virginia. MCSC successfully developed and tested the headcap to support the Marine Corps’ mine-clearing missions. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Tonya Smith)

