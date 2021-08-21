Carrier Strike Group 5 visits USS Halsey

ARABIAN SEA (Aug. 21, 2021) – Rear Admiral Pennington, commander of Carrier Strike Group 5, speaks to chiefs and officers aboard guided-missile destroyer USS Halsey (DDG 97) in the Arabian Sea, Aug. 21. Halsey is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and Pacific through the western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jaimar Carson Bondurant)

