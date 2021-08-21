Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Carrier Strike Group 5 visits USS Halsey

    ARABIAN SEA

    08.21.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    Commander, Task Force 70 / Carrier Strike Group 5

    ARABIAN SEA (Aug. 21, 2021) – Rear Admiral Pennington, commander of Carrier Strike Group 5, speaks to chiefs and officers aboard guided-missile destroyer USS Halsey (DDG 97) in the Arabian Sea, Aug. 21. Halsey is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and Pacific through the western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jaimar Carson Bondurant)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Carrier Strike Group 5 visits USS Halsey, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USS Halsey (DDG 97)
    Arabian Sea
    Commander Task Force (CTF) 50
    Carrier Strike Group (CGS) 5

