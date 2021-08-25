Naval Station Rota Prepares to Receive Evacuees From Afghanistan

210825-N-GA645-0034 NAVAL STATION ROTA, Spain (August 25, 2021) Rear Adm. Scott Gray, commander of Navy Region Europe, Africa, Central (EURAFCENT) briefs Naval Station (NAVSTA) Rota community members who have volunteered to assist in meeting the needs of evacuees from Afghanistan, Aug. 25, 2021. As part of Operation Allies Refuge led by the U.S. Department of State, NAVSTA Rota is currently supporting the Department of Defense mission to facilitate the safe departure and relocation of U.S. citizens, Special Immigration Visa recipients and vulnerable Afghan populations from Afghanistan. We are grateful to our Spanish partners for their vital cooperation in this effort. (U.S. Navy photo by Courtney Pollock)

