    Naval Station Rota Prepares to Receive Evacuees From Afghanistan [Image 3 of 11]

    Naval Station Rota Prepares to Receive Evacuees From Afghanistan

    ROTA, SPAIN

    08.25.2021

    Photo by Courtney Pollock 

    Naval Station Rota, Spain

    210825-N-GA645-0018 NAVAL STATION ROTA, Spain (August 25, 2021) Donations of clothes, bedding, toys and personal care items from Naval Station (NAVSTA) Rota community members are gathered at base chapel to assist in meeting the needs of evacuees from Afghanistan, Aug. 25, 2021. As part of Operation Allies Refuge led by the U.S. Department of State, NAVSTA Rota is currently supporting the Department of Defense mission to facilitate the safe departure and relocation of U.S. citizens, Special Immigration Visa recipients and vulnerable Afghan populations from Afghanistan. We are grateful to our Spanish partners for their vital cooperation in this effort. (U.S. Navy photo by Courtney Pollock)

    AfghanEvacuation
    EUCOMAfgEvac

