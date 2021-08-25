210825-N-GA645-0018 NAVAL STATION ROTA, Spain (August 25, 2021) Donations of clothes, bedding, toys and personal care items from Naval Station (NAVSTA) Rota community members are gathered at base chapel to assist in meeting the needs of evacuees from Afghanistan, Aug. 25, 2021. As part of Operation Allies Refuge led by the U.S. Department of State, NAVSTA Rota is currently supporting the Department of Defense mission to facilitate the safe departure and relocation of U.S. citizens, Special Immigration Visa recipients and vulnerable Afghan populations from Afghanistan. We are grateful to our Spanish partners for their vital cooperation in this effort. (U.S. Navy photo by Courtney Pollock)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.25.2021 Date Posted: 08.26.2021 04:44 Photo ID: 6804596 VIRIN: 210825-N-GA645-0018 Resolution: 3120x4354 Size: 6.1 MB Location: ROTA, ES Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Naval Station Rota Prepares to Receive Evacuees From Afghanistan [Image 11 of 11], by Courtney Pollock, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.