    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Navy Seabees assigned to NMCB-5 build decoy Humvees for Exercise Neptune's Forager [Image 4 of 5]

    U.S. Navy Seabees assigned to NMCB-5 build decoy Humvees for Exercise Neptune's Forager

    OKINAWA, AICHI, JAPAN

    08.20.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Stephane Belcher 

    Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 5

    210820-N-PG340-1007 OKINAWA, Japan (August 20, 2021) Steelworker Constructionman Sean Atwood, assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 5, paints a decoy Humvee to support Combat Logistics Regiment for Exercise Neptune's Forager. The U.S. Navy Seabees with NMCB-5 are deployed, supporting a free and open Indo-Pacific by strengthening our network of allies and partners and providing general engineering and civil support to joint operational forces. Homeported out of Port Hueneme, California, NMCB-5 has 10 detail sites deployed throughout the U.S. and Indo-Pacific area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Stephane Belcher/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.20.2021
    Date Posted: 08.26.2021 02:42
    Photo ID: 6804219
    VIRIN: 210820-N-PG340-1007
    Resolution: 4650x3170
    Size: 1.91 MB
    Location: OKINAWA, AICHI, JP
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Navy Seabees assigned to NMCB-5 build decoy Humvees for Exercise Neptune's Forager [Image 5 of 5], by PO1 Stephane Belcher, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Japan
    Okinawa
    Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 5
    NMCB-5
    Camp Shields
    Indo-Pacific region

