210820-N-PG340-1025 OKINAWA, Japan (August 20, 2021) Steelworker Constructionman Marshall Lybarger, assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 5, paints a decoy Humvee to support Combat Logistics Regiment for Exercise Neptune's Forager. The U.S. Navy Seabees with NMCB-5 are deployed, supporting a free and open Indo-Pacific by strengthening our network of allies and partners and providing general engineering and civil support to joint operational forces. Homeported out of Port Hueneme, California, NMCB-5 has 10 detail sites deployed throughout the U.S. and Indo-Pacific area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Stephane Belcher/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.20.2021 Date Posted: 08.26.2021 02:41 Photo ID: 6804215 VIRIN: 210820-N-PG340-1025 Resolution: 4536x3019 Size: 1.18 MB Location: OKINAWA, AICHI, JP Web Views: 6 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S. Navy Seabees assigned to NMCB-5 build decoy Humvees for Exercise Neptune's Forager [Image 5 of 5], by PO1 Stephane Belcher, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.