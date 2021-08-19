Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Navy Seabees set TCCOR [Image 4 of 5]

    U.S. Navy Seabees set TCCOR

    TINIAN, NORTHERN MARIANA ISLANDS

    08.19.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 5

    210819-N-OU239-1004 TINIAN, Northern Mariana Islands (Aug. 19, 2021) Builder Constructionman Auston Wilkins, assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 5’s Detail Tinian, places sandbags in front of the doors of a Southwest Asia Hut to prepare for Tropical Cyclone Conditions of Readiness. The U.S. Navy Seabees assigned to NMCB-5 are deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations, supporting a free and open Indo-Pacific, strengthening our network of allies and partners, and providing general engineering and civil support to joint operational forces. Homeported out of Port Hueneme, California, NMCB-5 has 10 detail sites deployed throughout the U.S. and Indo-Pacific area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Equipment Operator Constructionman Daniel Ryan Rushlow/Released)

    Date Taken: 08.19.2021
    Date Posted: 08.26.2021 02:37
    Photo ID: 6804144
    VIRIN: 210819-N-OU239-1004
    Resolution: 2995x4002
    Size: 2.58 MB
    Location: TINIAN, MP 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Navy Seabees set TCCOR [Image 5 of 5], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Navy Expeditionary Combat Command
    U.S. Navy Seabees
    Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 5
    NMCB-5
    Naval Construction Group 1
    NCG-1

