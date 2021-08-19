210819-N-OU239-1005 TINIAN, Northern Mariana Islands (Aug. 19, 2021) Lance Cpl. Nate Lapan, assigned to 7th Engineer Support Battalion (ESB), places a concrete masonry unit on top of plywood sheets to prepare for Tropical Cyclone Conditions of Readiness. The U.S. Navy Seabees assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 5’s Detail Tinian are working with Marines assigned to 7th ESB on various projects throughout the island. NMCB-5 is deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations, supporting a free and open Indo-Pacific, strengthening our network of allies and partners, and providing general engineering and civil support to joint operational forces. Homeported out of Port Hueneme, California, NMCB-5 has 10 detail sites deployed throughout the U.S. and Indo-Pacific area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Equipment Operator Constructionman Daniel Ryan Rushlow/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.19.2021 Date Posted: 08.26.2021 02:37 Photo ID: 6804140 VIRIN: 210819-N-OU239-2005 Resolution: 2999x4016 Size: 3.9 MB Location: TINIAN, MP Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S. Navy Seabees set TCCOR [Image 5 of 5], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.