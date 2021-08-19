U.S. Navy Seabees set TCCOR

210819-N-OU239-1005 TINIAN, Northern Mariana Islands (Aug. 19, 2021) Lance Cpl. Jimmy Rios, assigned to 7th Engineer Support Battalion (ESB), guides Equipment Operator Constructionman Mekai Cross, assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 5, while they secure from Tropical Cyclone Conditions of Readiness. The U.S. Navy Seabees assigned to NMCB-5’s Detail Tinian are working with Marines assigned to 7th ESB on various projects throughout the island. NMCB-5 is deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations, supporting a free and open Indo-Pacific, strengthening our network of allies and partners, and providing general engineering and civil support to joint operational forces. Homeported out of Port Hueneme, California, NMCB-5 has 10 detail sites deployed throughout the U.S. and Indo-Pacific area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Equipment Operator Constructionman Daniel Ryan Rushlow/Released)

