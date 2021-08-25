Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fleet Logistics Center Yokosuka holds ribbon cutting ceremony for new Navy Exchange Micro Mart

    Fleet Logistics Center Yokosuka holds ribbon cutting ceremony for new Navy Exchange Micro Mart

    YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    08.25.2021

    Photo by Tetsuya Morita 

    Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka

    YOKOSUKA, Japan (Aug. 25, 2021) – Chief Retail Specialist Sylvester Miranda, assigned to U.S. Naval Supply Systems Command (NAVSUP) Fleet Logistics Center Yokosuka (FLCY), operates a checkout kiosk at FLCY's new Navy Exchange micro mart. For more than 75 years, CFAY has provided, maintained, and operated base facilities and services in support of the U.S. 7th Fleet's forward-deployed naval forces, tenant commands, and thousands of military and civilian personnel and their families. (U.S. Navy photo by Tetsuya Morita)

    Date Taken: 08.25.2021
    Date Posted: 08.26.2021 02:08
    Location: YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP 
    by Tetsuya Morita

    NEX
    CFAY
    NEXCOM
    FLCY
    Micro Mart

