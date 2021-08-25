Fleet Logistics Center Yokosuka holds ribbon cutting ceremony for new Navy Exchange Micro Mart

YOKOSUKA, Japan (Aug. 25, 2021) – Chief Retail Specialist Sylvester Miranda, assigned to U.S. Naval Supply Systems Command (NAVSUP) Fleet Logistics Center Yokosuka (FLCY), operates a checkout kiosk at FLCY's new Navy Exchange micro mart. For more than 75 years, CFAY has provided, maintained, and operated base facilities and services in support of the U.S. 7th Fleet's forward-deployed naval forces, tenant commands, and thousands of military and civilian personnel and their families. (U.S. Navy photo by Tetsuya Morita)

