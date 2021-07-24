USS Pearl Habor Public Affairs

PACIFIC OCEAN (August 24, 2021) Damage Controlman 3rd Class Nohemi Araizacarrillo, from Tucson, Ariz., uses a thermal imager during a damage control drill onboard amphibious dock landing ship USS Pearl Harbor (LSD 52), Aug 24. Pearl Harbor, part of the USS Essex Amphibious Ready Group (ARG), along with the 11th MEU, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Sang Kim)

